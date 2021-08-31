N.S. Premier Tim Houston and 18 ministers -- including 7 women -- sworn into office

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and his 18 cabinet ministers were sworn into office on Tuesday during a ceremony in Halifax.

The cabinet of Progressive Conservative ministers includes seven women after Houston said last week he would address gender parity in the executive council.

Newcomer Michelle Thompson gets the high-profile health portfolio and is tasked with overseeing the major Tory campaign pledge to fix the ailing health system by recruiting more doctors and reducing ambulance wait times.

Barbara Adams will take on the new Department of Seniors and Long Term Care, while newcomer Jill Balser will be the minister of the new Department of Labour Skills and Immigration.

Former interim leader Karla MacFarlane is the new minister of Community Services, while rookie member Becky Druhan is the minister of education.

Veteran Cape Breton member Allan MacMaster is deputy premier and gets the all-important finance portfolio while Brad Johns becomes justice minister and Tim Halman is the new minister of environment and climate change.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2021.