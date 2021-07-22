N.S. Progressive Conservatives project Year 1 election promises at $553 million

Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservatives released their election platform Thursday that projects $553 million in spending their first year in office on promises made during the campaign.

Leader Tim Houston says the new spending would increase this year's estimated provincial deficit of $584 million but the bulk of the added cost would appear in the 2022-23 budget.

The chartered accountant says his party would run deficits the following five years to pay for improving the health system.

The party's 130-page costed platform budgets $430 million in new spending for the health-care sector, including for a pension plan for doctors, to extend operating room hours on weekdays and for 2,500 more long-term care beds.

Houston says another $140 million would be spent his first year in office on a program allowing companies to pay lower taxes if they increase workers' salaries.

The Progressive Conservatives say the cost of their promises will be offset by two new taxes on property owners -- a deed-transfer tax and an absentee-owners tax -- which they say will bring in $149 million annually.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2021.