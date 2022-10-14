N.S. proposes changes so workers who experience pregnancy loss can take unpaid leave

The Nova Scotia government has proposed changes to its Labour Standards Code so that workers who experience “the end of a pregnancy” can take a protected leave from work.

The province says the term “end of pregnancy” is defined as a pregnancy that does not result in a live birth.

Under the proposed amendments, an employee whose pregnancy ends in the first 19 weeks could take an unpaid leave of absence of up to five consecutive working days.

A worker whose pregnancy ends after the 19th week could take an unpaid leave of up to 16 weeks.

An employee would also be eligible for an unpaid leave of absence of up to five consecutive working days if:

their spouse or partner's pregnancy ends

their former spouse or partner's pregnancy ends if they would have been the biological parent

they would have become a parent of a child, born as a result of the pregnancy, under a surrogacy agreement

they would have become a parent of a child, born as a result of the pregnancy, by means of an intended adoption

"No one in the province should have to worry about losing their job when they experience the end of a pregnancy," said Labour, Skills and Immigration Minister Jill Balser.

"By updating our legislation, people will have access to time away from work without concern for their job security."

If passed, the amendments will take effect Jan. 1.

The projected cost for the change to the government, as an employer, is about $500,000 annually.

The province says it consulted with women's centres and advocacy groups, employers and employer organizations, as well as labour groups and individuals, in developing the proposed amendments.



