N.S. puts out call for more long-term care workers amid staffing shortages

Nova Scotia is recruiting health-care workers to help address staffing shortages in long-term care facilities caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our workers have done a tremendous job and sacrificed so much over the past 20 months," said Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Barbara Adams. "They deserve more than our respect. They deserve relief from overtime and cancelled days off, and our loved ones deserve to be served by people who are not stretched beyond their capacity to provide care."

In a release Wednesday, the province says temporary, short-term and long-term positions are currently available.

"Health Association Nova Scotia is partnering with the Department of Seniors and Long-Term Care to recruit people with needed skills and training who are retired or not currently working in the sector, as well as those who are working on a part-time basis and can move to full-time hours on a temporary basis," reads the release.

Long-term care facilities across Nova Scotia are looking for workers, including continuing care assistants, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, occupational therapists and physiotherapists.

More information, including how to apply, is available online.

The province says all applicants will receive a follow-up call from the association.