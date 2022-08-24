N.S. RCMP actively searching for missing man last seen in Wentworth Creek

The RCMP in Nova Scotia continue to actively search for a missing man who was last seen on Friday in Wentworth Creek, N.S.

Daniel Faulkner, 42, was last seen near Sanford Drive on Aug. 19. Originally, police believed Faulkner went missing from Lower Sackville, N.S., but following further investigations, RCMP determined he was last seen in Wentworth Creek.

Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall says police have been actively searching and patrolling Faulkner's last known location in an attempt to locate him, including a search by RCMP air services.

RCMP members are searching the area of Sanford Drive Wednesday after receiving additional tips.

Faulkner is described as five-foot-nine, 280 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a full beard. He was last seen wearing black shorts and a black shirt.

Police say Faulkner drives a grey Jeep Wrangler with the Nova Scotia license plate GLH 557.

Police are unsure if Faulkner went missing on foot or in his vehicle.

"We don't know, but what we do know is we haven't found the jeep," said Marshall.

Marshall says foul play is not suspected at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Faulkner is asked to contact West Hants District RCMP at 902-798-2207 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).