N.S. RCMP arrest 2 people following break and enters in Digby County

N.S. RCMP says a man and a woman have been arrested in relation to an ongoing investigation into break-ins throughout Digby County.

Police responded to 11 reports of break-ins, or attempted break-ins, to businesses in the communities of Comeauville, Meteghan Centre, Saulnierville and Weymouth between Nov. 11 and Nov. 28.

Targeted businesses include grocery and hardware stores, and officers say some were broken-into on more than one occasion.

A man and woman were arrested in Digby on Monday. The RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence on West Street the same day. They say officers recovered a number of items linked to the break-ins, including two loaded firearms and a large number of lottery scratch tickets. Investigators say they have reason to believe some lottery scratch tickets may still be in circulation.

RCMP has charged 39-year-old Travis Lee Welch of Digby with:

breaking and entering with intent

five counts of fraud

seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime

two counts of mischief

theft

two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm / prohibited firearm with ammunition

unauthorized possession of a firearm

two counts of unsafe storage of firearm

two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm

two counts of possession of a firearm when knowing possession is unauthorized

two counts of careless use of firearm

Welch was remanded into custody and appeared in Digby provincial court on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old woman was released on an undertaking and will appear in Digby provincial court at a later date to face a number of property related offences.

The investigation is ongoing.

RCMP says they believe other people may be involved in the break-ins and are appealing for information.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to contact Digby RCMP at 902- 245-2579 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.