N.S. RCMP arrest Cape Breton man for child pornography

A Chapel Island, N.S., man is facing multiple child pornography charges after Nova Scotia RCMP searched a residence on Potlotek First Nation earlier this month.

According to an RCMP news release, officers executed a search warrant at the residence on Feb. 8. Police say they received an alert from a social media application that child pornography was allegedly transmitted on their service.

Officers arrested William Johnson Burke, 28, and charged him with transmitting child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

Burke was released on conditions and he is scheduled to appear in court on April 11.

