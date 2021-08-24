iHeartRadio

N.S. RCMP arrest man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant

Nova Scotia RCMP arrested an Annapolis County man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

Police say Justin Jody Dempster was arrested Sunday night just before 7 p.m.

Dempster was located in a wooded area off Highway 340 in Digby County.

The 31-year-old was arrested and taken into custody uninjured.

