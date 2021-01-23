Police have arrested a Nova Scotia man wanted on a province-wide warrant.

On Saturday, Halifax District RCMP called on the public’s help in locating Scott David Roy German, 30, of Halifax, who has been charged with several offences.

On Saturday morning, at around 8 a.m., police issued a release saying they obtained warrants for the arrest of German who has been charged with numerous offences occurring between 2019 and 2020 in the Tantallon and Lower Sackville areas.

Police requested assistance from the public after having made several attempts to locate German.

On Saturday evening, at 10 p.m., RCMP issued a release saying "the 30-year-old man who was wanted on a province-wide warrant is now in custody," which officials confirmed to be German via a phone call on Sunday morning with CTV News.

German has been charged with the following: