N.S. RCMP arrest man who allegedly threatened men with a chainsaw, damaged vehicle

A 42-year-old man is facing charges after police responded to a report of a disturbance and threats in a community on Nova Scotia’s south shore on Monday.

The Shelburne RCMP say at approximately 8:50 p.m. on June 14, officers received a report that a man with a chainsaw was outside a home on Highway 3 in Jordan Falls, N.S. and was threatening two men inside.

According to police, the man with the chainsaw damaged a vehicle and fled into the woods before officers arrived on scene.

Police say they made contact with the man over the phone, during which he threatened members and refused to turn himself in.

A short time later, a call was received that the man was at another home on Highway 3 and had threatened the homeowner before fleeing into the woods.

The Shelburne RCMP, with assistance from the RCMP Emergency Response Team and RCMP Police Dog Services, contained the area and searched for the man.

Police say he was located inside an abandoned vehicle and taken into custody without further incident.

Neil James Veno, 42, remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Shelburne Provincial Court on June 24. He is charged with the following:

Five counts of uttering threats

Two counts of assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Resisting arrest

Mischief to property

Four counts of failing to comply with a release order condition

Police say the investigation is ongoing.