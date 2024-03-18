iHeartRadio

N.S. RCMP arrest man, woman after Windsor drug bust


A 40-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man are facing several drug-related charged after police searched a Windsor, N.S., home on Friday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers executed a search warrant at a Victoria Street residence and arrested the two people, both of whom are from Windsor. During the search of the home, police seized:

  • suspected cocaine
  • prescription pills
  • scales
  • psilocybin
  • cellphones
  • packaging materials
  • a quantity of cash

The two suspects were charged with:

  • possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • possession of substances
  • production of substance
  • possession of property obtained by crime

The accused were released on conditions and they are scheduled to appear in court on June 25.

