N.S. RCMP arrest woman for allegedly driving while impaired with child in vehicle

A 38-year-old woman from Garlands Crossing, N.S. faces charges of impaired driving after police responded to a single vehicle collision on Wednesday.

West Hants RCMP says at 5 p.m. on June 9, officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1 in Garlands Crossing.

When officers arrived, they located the driver and a child near the vehicle.

Police say the driver showed signs of impairment, failed a roadside screening test and was arrested. The child was not injured and was placed in the care of a responsible person.

According to police, the driver was taken to the West Hants RCMP detachment, where she provided samples of her breath which were more than four times the legal limit.

The driver was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Windsor Provincial Court on July 27 to face charges of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance, Operating a Conveyance with a Blood Alcohol Concentration Over 80 mg% and Fail to Provide Necessities – Endanger Life.

If you believe someone is driving in a way that poses an immediate threat to public safety, RCMP ask that you call 911 and include as much detail as possible, such as the location, direction of travel, vehicle and driver description, and licence plate number.