N.S. RCMP arrests two, searching for one, in connection with alleged break-in and assault with weapon

Nova Scotia RCMP says three people broke into a Wedgeport, N.S. home, stealing jewelry, and assaulting a resident with a weapon on Friday night.

The RCMP has arrested two people, and is still searching for a third suspect in connection with the incident.

Police say just before 10 p.m. on April 16, they responded to a home on Evergreen Ln. in Wedgeport, N.S., and found a man who was seriously injured.

While on scene, police say they were told the suspects (two men and one woman) broke into the injured man’s home, stealing jewelry from him, and assaulting him with a weapon.

The RCMP says the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. The injured man was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

On Sunday, police arrested two suspects, one man and one woman, without incident. Police say they are still looking for the second male suspect.

The two suspects were held in custody overnight and are scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court later Monday.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.