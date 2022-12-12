N.S. RCMP ask for public’s help in November assault incident

Police are asking the public to help identify suspects in connection to an assault that occurred in Windsor, N.S. last month.

On Nov. 19, officers with the West Hants District RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance on Highway 14 around 4:05 p.m.

Upon arrival, police say they learned an ATV, occupied by two people, had been tailgating an SUV on the highway. When the ATV passed the vehicle, it abruptly stopped in the middle of the road.

“The driver of the ATV approached the SUV, smashed the driver’s window and assaulted the female driver of the SUV,” said RCMP in a news release.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene on the ATV. Officers attempted to locate the individuals and the ATV but were not successful.

Investigators with the RCMP say they believe the driver is a man and the passenger is a woman. The ATV has also not been identified.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, are asked to contact West Hants District RCMP at 902-798-2207 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.