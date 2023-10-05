N.S. RCMP ask for the public’s help locating missing senior
The Nova Scotia RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating 78-year-old Derek Kruger.
Kruger was reported missing from Port Hawkesbury, N.S., on Tuesday and was last seen at a gas station in Antigonish, N.S., on Sept. 29.
Kruger is described as five-foot-four, with brown hair, wearing glasses and a hearing aid.
The RCMP says officers responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on a logging road in Greenfield, N.S.
“Officers learned that the vehicle, a red Mazda Miata, belonged to Kruger and was first observed in the area on Sept. 30 by a member of the public,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in a news release Thursday.
Police say the abandoned vehicle was reported after the member of the public saw a media release from the RCMP stating Kruger was missing.
According to police, ground search and rescue teams were activated and a search of the area in Greenfield was started.
In a news release Friday, the RCMP asked anyone with video surveillance on their property and, who lives along the following roads in Colchester County, to check their video surveillance systems:
- Salmon River Rd., Valley
- Valleydale Rd., Valley
- Valley Rd., Valley
- East Mountain Rd., Manganese Mines
- Old Pictou Rd., Manganese Mines
- Stevens Cross Rd., Riversdale
- Old Greenfield Rd., Valley
- Old Greenfield Rd., Greenfield
- Greenfield Rd., Greenfield
- Riversdale Rd., Riversdale
- Pembroke Rd., Riversdale
- Pembroke Rd., Burnside
- MacKay Rd., Burnside
- Lilyvale Rd., Greenfield
“Investigators are hopeful that Kruger’s red Mazda Miata or, Kruger himself, may be observed on a video surveillance system in the area,” reads the release.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kruger is asked to contact Inverness County District RCMP at 902-625-2220 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.