N.S. RCMP ask for the public’s help locating missing senior

The Nova Scotia RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating 78-year-old Derek Kruger.

Kruger was reported missing from Port Hawkesbury, N.S., on Tuesday and was last seen at a gas station in Antigonish, N.S., on Sept. 29.

Kruger is described as five-foot-four, with brown hair, wearing glasses and a hearing aid.

The RCMP says officers responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on a logging road in Greenfield, N.S.

“Officers learned that the vehicle, a red Mazda Miata, belonged to Kruger and was first observed in the area on Sept. 30 by a member of the public,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in a news release Thursday.

Police say the abandoned vehicle was reported after the member of the public saw a media release from the RCMP stating Kruger was missing.

According to police, ground search and rescue teams were activated and a search of the area in Greenfield was started.

In a news release Friday, the RCMP asked anyone with video surveillance on their property and, who lives along the following roads in Colchester County, to check their video surveillance systems:

Salmon River Rd., Valley

Valleydale Rd., Valley

Valley Rd., Valley

East Mountain Rd., Manganese Mines

Old Pictou Rd., Manganese Mines

Stevens Cross Rd., Riversdale

Old Greenfield Rd., Valley

Old Greenfield Rd., Greenfield

Greenfield Rd., Greenfield

Riversdale Rd., Riversdale

Pembroke Rd., Riversdale

Pembroke Rd., Burnside

MacKay Rd., Burnside

Lilyvale Rd., Greenfield

“Investigators are hopeful that Kruger’s red Mazda Miata or, Kruger himself, may be observed on a video surveillance system in the area,” reads the release.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kruger is asked to contact Inverness County District RCMP at 902-625-2220 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

