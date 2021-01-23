Police are calling on the public’s help in locating a Nova Scotia man charged with several offences.

On Saturday, Halifax District RCMP issued a release saying it has obtained warrants for the arrest of Scott David Roy German, 30, of Halifax, who has been charged with numerous offences that occurred between 2019 and 2020 in the Tantallon and Lower Sackville areas.

German has been charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault x 4

Robbery x 2

Break and Enter and Commit x 3

Assault x 2

Mischief x 2

Indecent phone calls

Theft under $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Resist Arrest

Failed to Comply x 3

Failed to Appear in Court

German is described as 6-feet tall, 198 pounds with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Police have made several attempts to locate German; however, they are now requesting assistance from the public.

RCMP advises anyone who sees German to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information concerning German’s whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.