N.S. RCMP charge 18-year-old man with stunting after police clock vehicle travelling at 210 km/h

Police in Cape Breton have charged an 18-year-old man from Baddeck, N.S. with stunting after his vehicle was clocked driving 210 km/h in Grand Lake Road, N.S.

Around 10:35 p.m. on Monday, police registered a vehicle travelling at 210 km/h in the westbound lane on Highway 125.

Police say the officer was unable to pull the car over due to the divider in the highway and informed officers in the area.

A short time later, the same car was seen in the eastbound lanes driving 187 km/h in a 100 km/h speed zone, according to police.

RCMP say the driver was stopped, ticketed and had his license and vehicle seized for one week.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 for a first offence, six points on your license and an immediate seven-day roadside license suspension.