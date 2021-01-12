Nova Scotia RCMP have charged 23 people in relation to a pair of incidents that occurred outside of a lobster pound in southwestern Nova Scotia last October.

RCMP had previously confirmed that about 200 people were present at two incidents Oct. 13, 2020 outside of a facility in Middle West Pubnico, N.S., which was storing lobster caught by members of the Sipekne'katik First Nation outside of the federally regulated fishing season.

Photos posted on social media showed lobster strewn about the facility, and the RCMP say they were told that the large group had prevented employees from leaving the building, which was damaged by the crowd.

One suspect was later charged with arson after a van was set on fire outside the building.

The pound was burned to the ground early on Oct. 17.

On Jan. 12, RCMP announced that they had charged 23 people in relation to criminal activity. Fifteen people were charged with breaking and entering, while an additional eight people were charged with breaking and entering, and mischief.

The following have been charged with Break and Enter:

Devin Edward Belong, 26, Shelburne County

Leslie Edward Belong, 29, Shelburne County

Roderick Bruce Conrad,53, Shelburne County

James Alfred D’Entremont, 55, Yarmouth County

Marcel Renald D’Entremont, 29, Yarmouth County

Kevin Paul D’eon, 41, Yarmouth County

Kevin Mark Donaldson, 51, Yarmouth County

Christopher Howard Goreham, 40, Shelburne County

Curtis Leigh Conrad Goreham, 36, Shelburne County

Josh Andrew Larkin, 27, Yarmouth County

Shawn Joseph Muise, 46, Yarmouth County

Travis Nickerson, 27, Yarmouth County

Sterling Scott Penney, 49, Shelburne County

Troy Warren Irvin Penney, 43, Yarmouth County

Jered Owen Scott, 22, Shelburne County

In additional, the following have been charged with Mischief and Break and Enter:

Tyler Leslie Belong, 28, Shelburne County

Samuel Spencer Corning, 27, Yarmouth County

Blair Daniel Dentremont, 46, Yarmouth County

Charles Richard Hines, 50, Shelburne County

Sean Roy Messenger, 28, Yarmouth County

Michael Pearle Nickerson, 66, Yarmouth County

Gordon Malcolm Stoddard, 57, Shelburne County

Merle Kevin Swaine, 65, Shelburne County

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing, and asks anyone who was involved in the incidents or has information to contact the Yarmouth Rural RCMP Detachment.