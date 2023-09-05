N.S. RCMP charge man for allegedly operating unlicensed vape shop targeting youth

The RCMP has charged a man who was allegedly operating an unlicensed vape shop targeting youth in Windsor, N.S.

In a Tuesday news release, police said officers executed a search warrant at a shop called The Half Pipe in a mall on Water Street Thursday as a part of an ongoing investigation.

According to the release, the owner of the store, 19-year-old Zachary Timothy McPhee from Windsor, was arrested at the shop.

During the search, police seized nicotine and cannabis vaping products, as well as a prohibited weapon and cash.

McPhee was charged with a number of offences including:

unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution

distributing vaping products

selling or offering for sale flavoured tobacco

Police say McPhee was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Windsor provincial court on Dec. 12.

The investigation is ongoing, and RCMP are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact the police at 902-798-2207, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.