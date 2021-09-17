N.S. RCMP charge man in relation to threats investigation, seize multiple firearms: RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP say a man from South Farmington, N.S. has been charged in relation to a threats investigation.

Around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, police received a complain of a man threatening workers at a nearby property on Highway 201 in South Farmington.

According to RCMP, police attended the area and arrested a 52-year-old man without incident.

The Annapolis District RCMP, with assistance from Kings District RCMP, executed a search warrant at a home on Highway 201 and seized four firearms and ammunition.

Wayne Roger Morris, 52, has been charged with:

two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

five counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited

four counts of careless use of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm while knowing its possession is unauthorized

nine counts of failure to comply with release order

Morrison was held in custody overnight. He was scheduled to appear in Digby Provincial Court on Friday.