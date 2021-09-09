N.S. RCMP charge second man in relation to 2020 fire at fish plant storing lobster caught by First Nation
RCMP in Nova Scotia have charged a second man with arson in relation to a fire that destroyed a fish plant in 2020 amid tensions over a Mi'kmaq lobster fishery in southwestern Nova Scotia.
Around midnight on Oct. 16, 2020, Yarmouth County RCMP responded to a fire at a fish plant storing Mi'kmaq-caught lobster in Middle West Pubnico, N.S.
Police say the fish plant, which was unoccupied at the time of the fire, was completely destroyed.
Investigators determined the fire was the result of arson.
Police say they arrested Sean Roy Messenger, 29, of Shelburne County without incident on Wednesday.
Messenger has been charged with arson. He was released on a promise to appear before a judge in Yarmouth Provincial Court on Nov. 29.
In July, 24-year-old Brendan Douglas James Porter, of East Pubnico, was also arrested and charged with arson, according to RCMP.
Police say Porter is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 5 to enter a plea.
Anyone with further information about the fire is asked to contact the Yarmouth District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
-
Students back on campus at Nipissing University and Canadore CollegeAfter a year of virtual learning, in-person classes have resumed at Nipissing University and Canadore College .
-
-
Candidates in Newmarket-Aurora prepare for campaign's final stretchWith the federal election campaign now entering its final stages, the incumbent Liberal candidate in the riding of Newmarket-Aurora is hoping to keep his seat.
-
Mayoral frontrunners face off in another debate, Nickel declines againThree former city councillors and a local business leader met to debate for the mayor's chair Thursday - five weeks ahead of Edmontonians casting ballots.
-
Coroner investigating fatal early morning crash on Sooke RoadOne person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Sooke Road early Tuesday morning.
-
Sudbury murder suspect arrested following convenience store robberyGreater Sudbury Police have arrested first-degree murder suspect Kyle Smith, following a K9 track in the area of Falconbridge Road on Thursday evening.
-
Injuries threatening Riders defense heading into Banjo Bowl in WinnipegThe Saskatchewan Roughriders could be without two major players on defence this weekend.
-
Raising awareness about Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder in TimminsOn International Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Awareness Day in Timmins, officials with the Children's Treatment Centre said most people in the community know quite a bit about autism, but most don't know a lot about FASD.
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez clinches spot in U.S. Open finalCanada's Leylah Fernandez has clinched a spot in the U.S. Open final with a win over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.