N.S. RCMP charge two people in drug trafficking investigation

The Inverness/Richmond County RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) has charged two people in a drug trafficking investigation.

At approximately 8 a.m. on Nov. 18, police executed a search warrant at a home on Main St. in Mulgrave. Police say three people were detained without incident and once it was determined that they were not involved in the investigation, they were permitted to leave the home.

During the search, police say they located cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Catherine Ann Snow, 41, of Port Hastings was arrested later in the day. Snow has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. She was released on conditions and will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

Brenton Lee MacKinnon, 44, of Mulgrave, was arrested on Nov. 23. MacKinnon has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. He was released on conditions and will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.