N.S. RCMP continue to investigate 2016 murder of North Preston man

Halifax District RCMP continue to investigate the murder of a North Preston man who died in the community five years ago, and ask anyone with information to come forward.

Friday marks the fifth anniversary of the murder of Daverico Downey, who was 20-years-old at the time of his death.

On April 23, 2016 at around 2 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired on Downey Road.

When officers arrived, they found Downey lying dead on a pathway after being shot. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police received information that two vehicles were seen fleeing North Preston shortly after the gunshots were heard.

There are two vehicles of interest in relation to the murder. The first is a white car that was seen leaving from the Alex Lane area and the second is a dark-coloured sport utility vehicle.

Downey’s murder is part of the province’s Reward for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.