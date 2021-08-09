N.S. RCMP investigate home invasion where occupants were allegedly assaulted with baseball bat: RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Farnell
RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a home invasion that took place in Chapel Island, N.S. Sunday morning.
At 3:56 a.m., members of the Richmond County District RCMP responded to a complaint of an agitated man who was possibly experiencing a mental health crisis at a residence on Highway 4.
Upon arrival, police learned the man had kicked in the front door of the residence and allegedly assaulted the occupants with a baseball bat.
Police say the man was arrested without incident and was held in custody overnight.
Russell Charles Battiste, 52, of Chapel Island, is facing multiple charges, including:
- break and enter with intent
- two counts of assault with a weapon
- assault causing bodily harm
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- three counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
- two counts of mischief under $5,000
Battiste has been remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court for a bail hearing Monday morning.
