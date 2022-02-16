N.S. RCMP investigate suspected bullet hole at home in Mill Village
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
Police in East Hants are investigating after a suspected bullet hole was found at a home on Indian Road in Mill Village, N.S.
Just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, RCMP received a report of a bullet hole in a window.
When they arrived at the home, police were told the person who made the report was awoken by what they believed was a gun shot.
RCMP remained on the scene Wednesday afternoon.
Police say a person of interest has been identified and they do not believe the incident was a random act.
Anyone who was in the 2500 – 3000 civic address block of Indian Rd. between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.
