RCMP is investigating a "suspicious" Christmas Day fire at a Scouts camp in Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore.

District chief Kevin Dean says Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews were called to Camp Nedooae in Middle Musquodoboit last night around 9:30 p.m. to respond to the fire.

Two buildings on the campgrounds were completely destroyed after being engulfed by flames and another sustained "significant" damage.

A total of 14 trucks were called to the scene, including eight tankers filled with water used to douse the fires.

Dean says crews remained at the camp until 4 a.m. this morning and turned the case over to the RCMP after its cause was deemed suspicious.

Dean also says no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2020.