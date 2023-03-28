N.S. RCMP investigate wigwam vandalism as hate-motivated crime
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Natalie Lombard
Police in Liverpool, N.S., say they are investigating after a wigwam at a school in the community was vandalized.
On Monday, Queens District RCMP responded to a report of vandalism done to a wigwam on school property on Old Port Mouton Road.
Police say someone removed bark from the structure sometime between Friday and Monday.
Based on their initial investigation, the RCMP says the incident is being treated as hate-motivated.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the damaged wigwam is asked to call Queens District RCMP at 902-354-5721 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in East Vancouver: VPDA 40-year-old woman is in critical condition in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in East Vancouver Tuesday night.
-
RCMP arrest 5 while executing search warrant at Wet'suwet'en protest campRCMP officers executed a search warrant at a protest camp on Wet'suwet'en traditional territory near the under-construction Coastal GasLink pipeline Wednesday.
-
Man stabbed in brawl on York University campus: policeToronto police are investigating after a brawl on York University’s campus led to a man’s stabbing.
-
Kitchener man facing multiple weapons charges, police sayA 27-year-old Kitchener man is facing two dozen charges, including possession of a restricted firearm with ammo, after being arrested on an outstanding warrant, according to Waterloo regional police.
-
Edmonton space start-up looking to the stars as it prepares for first satellite launchAn Edmonton-based company will launch its first satellite into space early next month, an achievement it hopes will help cement the emerging sector in the city.
-
City of Guelph looks for feedback to solve parking woes downtownThe City of Guelph is working on a plan to fix parking problems in the downtown core.
-
Northern Ont. family ‘ecstatic’ as 25-year-old murder mystery finally solvedRobert Steven Wright was convicted Wednesday of murdering Renee Sweeney, a little more than 25 years after her brutal killing shocked the community.
-
'First of its kind' transition home will be offered to women over 50 facing homelessnessWith the cost of living rising, more Canadians are struggling to afford housing. That includes women over the age of 50, many of whom are facing homelessness and are often turned away from shelters due to a shortage of beds.
-
Saskatoon will have its own baseball team in 2024A Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) team will take to the field in Saskatoon in 2024.