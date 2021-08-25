N.S. RCMP investigating after dozens of lobster traps were stolen from commercial property in Digby

RCMP in Nova Scotia's Digby County are investigating after a large quantity of lobster traps were stolen from a commercial property in Digby, N.S.

On August 18, the Digby RCMP received a complaint that 43 lobster traps had been stolen from a property on Victoria Street. According to police, the total value of the traps is approximately $10,750.

On Tuesday, police received a second complaint of lobster traps being stolen from the same property. In this incident, 32 traps were taken, which police value at about $8,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Digby RCMP or Crime Stoppers.