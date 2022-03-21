N.S. RCMP investigating after firearms stolen from home during break-and-enter

The RCMP is investigating after several firearms were stolen during a break-and-enter at a home in Southville, N.S., last week.

Members with the Meteghan RCMP responded to the home on Langford Road just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Once there, police learned three non-restricted firearms were taken, including two break-action shot guns and one semi-automatic rifle. A large hunting knife was also taken.

Police believe the suspect entered the home through the basement door sometime during the night.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Meteghan RCMP at 902-645-2326 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).