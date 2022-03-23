iHeartRadio

N.S. RCMP investigating after four guns, crossbow stolen from Annapolis County home

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Annapolis District RCMP is investigating after several firearms were stolen from a home in Port Lorne, N.S.

Police responded to a report of a break-in at the home on Brinton Road on March 6.

According to police, a pistol, two revolvers, a shotgun and a crossbow were stolen during the break-in.

Police believe the incident happened between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on March 6.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Annapolis District RCMP at 902-665-4481 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

