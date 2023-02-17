N.S. RCMP investigating after racial images spray painted on South Rawdon church

The RCMP is investigating a case of vandalism after they say racial images were spray painted on a church in South Rawdon, N.S.

East Hants District RCMP responded to a report of vandalism at a church on Cross 3 Road on Sunday.

According to police, someone had spray painted swastikas and unknown lettering on the side of the church.

Police believe the vandalism happened sometime between Saturday and Sunday.

Based on the initial investigation, the force believes the incident is hate-motivated.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.