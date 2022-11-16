N.S. RCMP investigating after rifle, lobster stolen in Belliveaus Cove

The RCMP in Nova Scotia's Digby County is investigating a break-and-enter after a rifle and lobster were stolen from a garage.

Meteghan RCMP responded to a report of a break-and-enter at the residential garage on Highway 1 in Belliveaus Cove, N.S., around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Officers learned a Remington hunting rifle with a scope, hunting gear and lobster was stolen sometime overnight. Police told CTV News the lobster alone is valued at $3,000.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Meteghan RCMP at 902-645-2326 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.