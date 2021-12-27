N.S. RCMP investigating after rocks thrown at passing vehicles

Police in Nova Scotia are asking for help from the public after rocks were thrown from an overpass in Cumberland County Sunday night.

Oxford RCMP received a 911 call around 8 p.m. saying rocks were being thrown from the overpass on Highway 104 near Sutherland Lake, N.S.

Police say no damage was reported and the rocks may have missed passing vehicles. Motorists in the area at that time also said they witnessed a group of four or five people on the overpass.

A few hours later, around 11:30 p.m., police were called again to the same overpass. This time, a vehicle was struck by rocks that were thrown from the overpass.

Police say there were no injuries, but the damage to the vehicle was significant.

No suspects were found after each incident.

Police continue to investigate. They are asking anyone with information on these incidents, or witnesses, to call Oxford RCMP at 902-447-2525. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.