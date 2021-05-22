N.S. RCMP investigating after shots fired at a home

The Halifax District RCMP is looking for information about an incident where they say someone shot at a home, several times.

While police didn’t mention a specific time in the media release issued Saturday, they say sometime in the “early morning” on Friday, a residence on Willis Ln. in North Preston, N.S. was shot at.

The RCMP says its investigation is in the early stages, and are asking anyone who might have information to contact them, or Crime Stoppers.

Police say there is no risk to the public.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.