N.S. RCMP investigating after shots fired at vessel near Martinique

RCMP in Nova Scotia's Richmond County are investigating reports of shots fired at a vessel last year.

On Dec. 8 2021, police responded to a complaint of shots fired at a vessel in Lennox Passage near Martinique, N.S.

Police only issued a news release about the incident on Tuesday.

According to RCMP, the vessel was near Lennox Passage Provincial Park when four shots were fired from land towards the boat and entered the water just off the vessel's bow.

Police say nobody was injured during the incident.

"Police have been investigating this incident since it was reported and continue to gather evidence and information," said Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall in a news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Richmond County District RCMP at 902-535-2002 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).