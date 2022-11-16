N.S. RCMP investigating arson that damaged storage garage in Saulnierville

Police in Saulnierville, N.S., are investigating an arson that left a storage garage badly damaged early Tuesday morning.

The Meteghan RCMP and fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire on Saulnierville Road around 5 a.m.

Officers learned the fire happened in a storage garage located towards the back of a home.

The fire was extinguished, but the garage and its contents sustained significant damage.

Police say they have since determined that the fire is a case of arson.

RCMP Forensic Identification Services and the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the ongoing investigating.

The Meteghan RCMP are asking anyone with information on the fire to call them at 902-645-2326 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.