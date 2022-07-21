N.S. RCMP investigating death of woman who drowned in creek
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Producer
Andrea Jerrett
The RCMP is investigating the death of a woman who drowned in a creek in Nova Scotia’s West Hants.
The RCMP, fire crews and paramedics responded to the creek near New Ross Road in Leminster, N.S., around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Police learned the 59-year-old woman had been lounging in the water when she became in distress.
Police say a man who knew the woman called for help and tried to rescue her, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman was from Leminster. Her name has not been released.
The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting the RCMP with the investigation.
