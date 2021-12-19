N.S. RCMP investigating fatal collision after vehicle strikes tree
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Maria Tobin
Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a fatal collision that occurred early Sunday morning.
Around 2:10 a.m., police say a member on patrol located a car off the road on Highway 201 in South Greenwood, N.S.
According to police, the 25-year-old female passenger from Kings County was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 25-year-old male driver had been transported to hospital to be treated for life threatening injuries.
Police say preliminary investigation shows the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
The investigation is ongoing.
-
