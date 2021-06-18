N.S. RCMP investigating four break-ins in Queensland/Hubbards area

Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating four separate break and enter incidents in the Queensland/Hubbards area.

Halifax District RCMP says four break-ins occurred in the area between June 8 and June 16.

On June 8, officers were notified of a break and enter at a home on Station Rd. in Hubbards. Police believe the break-in happened overnight and the suspect(s) gained entry through an unlocked window. Police say several items were reported missing, including cash.

On June 14, police were notified of a break and enter at a church on St. Margarets Bay Rd. in Hubbards. Police say nothing was stolen, and they believe that the suspect(s) gained entry through an improperly secured door.

On June 15, police were notified of a break and enter at a home on St. Margarets Bay Rd. in Queensland. Police say jewelry was taken. Officers believe the break-in happened between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and the suspect(s) gained entry through an improperly secured door.

On June 16, police were notified of a break and enter at a home on Trailside Rd. in Queensland. Officers believe the break-in happened between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and access was gained through an unlocked window.

The RCMP reminds residents to lock their doors and windows when not at home. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.