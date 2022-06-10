N.S. RCMP investigating graffiti 'promoting hatred' on Cole Harbour bridge

Halifax District RCMP is investigating after graffiti “promoting hatred against identifiable groups” was found on a bridge in Cole Harbour, N.S.

The RCMP received a complaint about the graffiti on the bridge, which leads to a transit terminal near Donegal Drive, on Tuesday.

Police believe the red graffiti was spray-painted sometime between Sunday and Monday morning.

They did not release any other details about the graffiti.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).