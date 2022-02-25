N.S. RCMP investigating house fire in St. Croix, involving 'possible entrapment'
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
RCMP is investigating a house fire that involved a "possible entrapment" in St. Croix, N.S.
According to Chief Ryan Richard with the Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department, emergency crews were called to a fire on Davis Road just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Richard said the call came in as a "possible entrapment," but could not confirm or comment any further.
According to the fire chief, the house was fully engulfed when crews arrived. RCMP expect the house to be a total loss.
Police will be securing the scene once fire crews leave.
The fire marshal was called and is attending the scene Saturday morning.
Police and fire officials did not provide any more details as of 9:20 p.m. Friday.
-
Chance of more flurries this weekend in Windsor-EssexEnvironment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day with a chance of flurries in the Windsor area on Saturday.
-
Huron County OPP warn of possible delays due to convoyHuron County OPP officers are informing the public of possible traffic delays due to a vehicle convoy planned for Saturday.
-
Tesla dealership and service centre coming to Langford, B.C.The City of Langford is getting excited about a new partnership with a major electric car company that's planning to set up shop in the West Shore.
-
-
Russian forces pound Ukraine for third day, Kyiv still in Ukrainian handsRussian forces pounded Ukrainian cities with artillery and cruise missiles on Saturday for a third day running but a defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky said the capital Kyiv remained in Ukrainian hands.
-
Sask. residents divided on COVID-19 response, political future: pollA new independent poll initiated by Saskatchewan residents revealed little consensus on a number of key issues facing the province, including its COVID-19 response.
-
Security threats pose major risks to pandemic recovery, internal notes warn PMInternal government briefing notes warn Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that economic-based national security threats — from espionage to cyberattacks — pose 'significant risks' to Canada's post-pandemic recovery, long-term prosperity and competitiveness.
-
Ottawa weather: Sunny and cold to start the dayEnvironment Canada's weather forecast calls for a sunny but brisk morning, with wind chills around -30 warming up to a high of -4 C with a wind chill of -10 by the afternoon.
-
Ottawa police postpone search for third deputy chiefThe Ottawa Police Services Board is postponing the search for a third deputy chief until a new permanent police chief is hired.