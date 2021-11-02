N.S. RCMP investigating thefts of several heat pump compressors

RCMP in Nova Scotia's Digby County are investigating three thefts of heat pumps from properties in Saulnierville and Belliveaus Cove.

On Oct. 20, police say they received a report of an attempted theft of a heat pump compressor from a property on Amirault Rd. in Saulnierville. According to police, the compressor was sitting on a table behind the home on the property. Police say a person stole the table but was not successful in stealing the heat pump compressor.

Just two days later, police received a report of a break-in at a home on Saulnierville Rd. in Saulnierville.

Police say during the break-in, the heat pump that was inside the home was stolen, along with the heat pump compressor outside of the home.

On Oct. 27, police received another report of a theft of a heat pump compressor from a property on Highway 1 in Belliveaus Cove. Police say they learned the compressor was outside of a church on the property.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the Meteghan RCMP or Crime Stoppers.