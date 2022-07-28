N.S. RCMP investigating two suspicious bridge fires in Pictou County
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating two suspicious bridge fires that happened in Pictou County this week.
Police and fire crews responded to a fire at a bridge in St. Pauls, N.S., last Friday around 1:30 a.m.
Police say the bridge was an old wooden structure that was no longer in use.
Officers learned the fire had already gone out before firefighters arrived at the scene.
In a news release, the RCMP says the fire has been deemed suspicious.
Just after midnight Monday, another fire was reported at a bridge on a trail in the community of Lyons Brook, N.S.
Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the bridge was destroyed.
Police say the bridge was also a wooden structure, similar to the one in St. Pauls, about 40 kilometres away.
The second fire was also deemed suspicious.
The investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information on either fire is asked to contact Pictou County District RCMP at 902-755-4141, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
