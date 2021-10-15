N.S. RCMP issue province-wide warrant for man suspected in Lower Sackville theft

RCMP in Nova Scotia are asking the public’s help finding a man wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

Halifax District RCMP say they obtained a warrant for 46-year-old Anthony Clyde Pearson of Mount Uniacke, N.S., who has been charged with offences related to a theft that occurred on July 25 in Lower Sackville.

Pearson is facing charges of theft under $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with undertaking.

Police say they have made several attempts to locate Pearson, and are now requesting help from the public.

Pearson is described as five-foot-seven inches tall, 220 pounds, with grey hair. He is believed to driving a white 2003 GMC Sierra with Nova Scotia licence plate GVM289.

Anyone who sees Pearson is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.