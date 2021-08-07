N.S. RCMP issue provincewide warrant for man charged with domestic violence offenses

Annapolis District RCMP has issued a warrant for a man charged with numerous domestic violence-related offenses.

Police say 40-year-old Joel Matthew Gibson of Cornwallis Park is charged with uttering threats, unlawful confinement, robbery, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He's described as 6-feet-tall, weighing 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are requesting assistance in locating him but ask that he not be approached.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, police are asking residents to contact the Annapolis District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.