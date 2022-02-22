N.S. RCMP launches QR code to help victims of human trafficking

Starting Tuesday, Nova Scotia RCMP will distribute posters and stickers with QR codes that provide information on how to recognize the signs, and report human trafficking.

“The QR Codes can be scanned quickly and unobtrusively, and will provide rapid access to resources on human trafficking and contact information to report suspected cases, including the Nova Scotia Human Trafficking tip line, 902-449-2425,” a press release from the RCMP reads.

Insp. Murray Marcichiw, the RCMP officer responsible for the Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Unit and Major Crimes, says the QR code is a new valuable tool to help fight human trafficking.

“It is another way to enable those impacted by human trafficking to seek help and empower residents of Nova Scotia to know the signs, report and help disrupt human trafficking in our province,” said Marcichiw.

According to the RCMP, someone might be a victim of human trafficking if they:

are in a new relationship and are treated like a prince or princess

need to regularly check in with someone via cell phone or text

change in physical appearance (such as having hair and nails done)

receive expensive gifts for no reason

start wearing new clothing, lingerie, designer shoes and handbags

withdraw from family and friends

not in control of their personal documents (driver's licence, passport, etc.) or money

started a job that sounds too good to be true

The RCMP says it’s possible that victims might not recognize they've been recruited into human trafficking, and are now in a dangerous situation.

"Human trafficking has been hiding in plain sight in our communities for many decades,” said Charlene Gagnon, the manager of advocacy, research, new initiatives and home for good, YWCA Halifax.

“We must see it and name it before we can respond to it effectively.”

In cases of emergency or concerns for safety, police are asking the public to report these situations to their local police or through 911 to obtain immediate police assistance.

The initiative is being led by the Provincial Human Trafficking Unit and is funded by the Nova Scotia Department of Justice.