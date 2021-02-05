Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a man following reports of shots fired in Pictou Landing in December.

On December 13, at around 5:30 p.m., Pictou District RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the Northumberland Strait near Pictou Landing First Nation.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a man had observed the crew of a fishing vessel removing lobster traps from the water. When the man approached the fishing vessel in a small boat, the fishing vessel accelerated toward him, and shots were fired from the vessel. The man was not injured and returned to port, and a police investigation followed.

On Friday, RCMP issued a release concerning an update in the case.

Cameron Harold Fleury, 39, of Caribou, has been charged with the following:

Assault with a Weapon

Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance (boat)

Mischief

Fleury is scheduled to appear virtually in Pictou Provincial Court on March 15, 2021, at 9:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact Pictou District RCMP at 902-755-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation continues.