N.S. RCMP looking for leads in 2021 homicide of Eskasoni man
A year after his death, the RCMP in Nova Scotia is continuing to investigate the homicide of a 30-year-old man in Cape Breton.
Andrew Carter Morris was found dead on Beach Road in Eskasoni, N.S., on Aug. 9, 2021.
Police ruled his death a homicide.
The Nova Scotia Department of Justice says it is offering up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the killing of Morris.
The Provincial Rewards line is 1-888-710-9090.
The RCMP says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit at 902-896-5060.
If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online through the Crime Stoppers website.
-
Fewer than 10 days left to register for municipal election, 3 councillors still unopposedThree incumbent Ottawa city councillors are just over a week away from another term at city hall, even though the election isn't for another two and a half months.
-
Makar, O'Connor take the Stanley Cup for a float on the BowIt's been to Niagara Falls, the Kentucky Derby, tossed off a balcony and guest starred on Howard Stern. It's even been to Innisfail. But Tuesday around 6 p.m., the Cup had a truly Calgarian experience when it floated down the Bow River.
-
'A win, win, win': Massive addition to proposed gondola plan pitched to councillorsIf Edmonton does go ahead with a new gondola over the North Saskatchewan River, a local businessman has a grand idea for what to surround it with on the southern edge of the valley.
-
Temping doctors, orphaned patients: Turmoil continues in B.C. healthcare systemPatients and doctors alike are feeling the effects of a turbulent healthcare system, where clinic closures have B.C.'s physicians weighing their options as their orphaned patients plead to be seen by a shrinking number of general practitioners.
-
Multiple arrests after police allegedly assaulted amid tent city removal in Downtown EastsideSeveral police officers were allegedly assaulted Tuesday in the Downtown Eastside, amid heightened tensions in the neighbourhood as crews were dismantling a tent city.
-
Stepping up to the plate: baseball community rallies around young player who suffered strokeThere was a remarkable show of support for a young ball player from the Halifax area who suffered a stroke during a game late last month.
-
Sudbury group paints rocks to spread inspirationNorthern Initiative for Social Action (NISA) is a non-profit organization run by and for people who have experienced mental health challenges and illness.
-
B.C. group calls for halt of pipeline construction to protect salmonConstruction of the Trans Mountain pipeline at B.C.'s Coquihalla River started last week and Kate Tairyan has been watching it closely, devastated by what she says it's doing to the salmon.
-
Calgary schools, businesses improve ventilation to stop COVID-19 spreadWhen COVID-19 restrictions lifted in Alberta, the owner of Kaffeeklatsch decided to find a way to improve ventilation.