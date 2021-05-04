N.S. RCMP looking for man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

The Nova Scotia RCMP is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

Thirty-seven-year-old Stephen Alan Dorey of Meadowvale, Nova Scotia faces the following charges, which police say happened in the Wilmot and Melvern Square areas of Nova Scotia:

Break and enter and commit

Sexual assault

Unlawfully in a dwelling house

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of counterfeit money

Possession of a controlled substance

Breach of undertaking (4 counts)

Police describe Dorey as an Indigenous man, 5”11, 196 lbs., with hazel eyes and black hair.

Dorey had previously been a suspect in an incident involving alleged possession a weapon, counterfeit money, and crystal meth.

The RCMP says it has attempted to locate Dorey, but is now asking for the public’s help. Police say they believe he’s in the Berwick to Bridgetown area of Kings and Annapolis Counties.

The public are asked not to approach Dorey if they run into him, but instead contact police or Crime Stoppers.