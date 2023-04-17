N.S. RCMP: man stabs youth during fight in Eskasoni; charges laid

A man is facing an assault charge in connection with a stabbing in Eskasoni, N.S., Friday evening, the RCMP says.

Around 4:10 p.m., the RCMP was called about a stabbing at a home on Eagleview Drive.

Police say a man and a male youth got into a fight inside the home, which led to the man stabbing the young person. He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the two knew each other.

The RCMP says its officers safely arrested the man and took him to the Eskasoni Detachment.

Arnold Xavier Sylliboy, 21, of Eskasoni First Nation, has been charged with assault with a weapon. He was remanded into custody and was due in Sydney Provincial Court Monday.